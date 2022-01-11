2021 Aston Martin DBX - Posh 4WD Performance
The new Aston Martin DBX brings utility to the British sports car maker.

Can this new entry to the space lure buyers away from the Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-Benz GE 63 S?

We check out the performance on the road and in the dirt.