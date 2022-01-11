Shocking dashcam footage shows moment trucker's lorry bursts into flames in crash which killed three

Dash cam footage showed Ion Onut’s cab burst into flames and career a further 100m along the A1(M) in County Durham after the initial crash caused an explosion.Onut was jailed for eight years and 10 months at Durham Crown Court after admitting three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.Couple David Daglish and Elaine Sullivan from Seaham, County Durham, and Paul Mullen from Washington, Tyne and Wear, died instantly.Onut had been looking at adult dating sites, had spent almost £50 to engage with users, and was looking at profiles and editing his own over a period of 40 minutes leading up to the smash.