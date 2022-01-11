How to realistically decarbonize the oil and gas industry | Bjørn Otto Sverdrup

Bjørn Otto Sverdrup leads the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OCGI), which gathers the CEOs of twelve of the world's largest oil and gas companies around an ambitious goal: to get one of the leading contributors to climate change to drastically lower their own carbon emissions.

He describes a possible path for the industry to pivot to net-zero operations, reimagining the role it could play in helping decarbonize the economy and igniting changes in how we consume energy.

(Followed by a Q&A with Countdown cofounder Lindsay Levin)