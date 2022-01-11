Numbers Don't Lie, But Libs Do  | Ep. 919

The CDC director admits the vast majority of people who died from COVID probably didn’t exactly die from COVID, the White House lauds Biden as the greatest jobs president ever, and American Idol loser Clay Aiken is running for Congress again.
