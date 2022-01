SHAME on you, BC Ferries

The sailing cancellations are getting frequent, and I was warned two months ago by a deckhand that this was going to become the "new normal".

BC Ferries says "staffing issues" but will never admit publicly what caused those issues.

Let me be clear, as an island residents who often uses ferries: I support these workers 100%.

My convenience is NOT more important than their right to choose what is injected into their own bodies.