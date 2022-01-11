US Issues 'Do Not Travel' Warning for Canada

The warning was issued jointly by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the U.S. State Department.

The U.S. State Department issued its Level Four: Do Not Travel warning.

The CDC issued its Level Four: Very High warning.

The agencies issued the warnings on Jan.

10.

A spokesperson for Canada's Foreign Minister confirmed the U.S. warnings.

We are aware of the latest CDC advice, Spokesperson For Canadian Foreign Minister, via NBC News.

The omicron variant has led to a steep increase in COVID cases in Canada.

As it has in the U.S. and many other parts of the world.

Hospitalizations in Canada have surged, .

Leading to the highest number of hospitalizations of people with COVID earlier this month.

Daily cases in Canada have risen by 65 percent from the week before.

Residents in Ottawa, Canada, have been urged to restrict non-essential travel.

Close to 80 other nations are listed as Level Four: Very High by the CDC.

The health agency also reverted several travel destinations to Level Three from Level Four.

.

The CDC recommends full vaccination for those who travel to Level Three nations.

On Jan.

10, hospitalizations in the U.S. hit a record high of 1.3 million