3 Ingredient Sausage Cheese Balls - Perfect for the Busy Holiday Season - The Hillbilly Kitchen

3 Ingredient Sausage Cheese Balls are perfect for Breakfast Christmas morning, and all of your holiday get-to-gathers or parties, morning, night or middle of the day folks grab them and gobble them up!

They are crunchy outside and soft inside.

They are loaded with flavor and really satisfy your hunger.

Make some and keep them in the fridge for all your unexpected holiday guests.

Don’t let company leave your home hungry!

These sausage balls can be kept in the refrigerator for about 5 days or frozen for months.