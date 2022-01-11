Stacey Abrams To Snub Joe Biden In GA, US Govt Giving 308 Million in Aid to Afghanistan | Ep 314

Failed gubernatorial candidate and Democrat star Stacey Abrams plans to snub Joe Biden as the president plans to speak on voting laws in Georgia.

Plus, speaking of Georgia, the Bulldogs knocked off Alabama to bring home their first national title in 41 years.

Also, CNN said something true, but also continues to spread hate as Fox News named Jesse Watters as the new host of their 7pm show.

The government is giving more aid to Afghanistan that will never reach its intended recipients and wait until you hear these two stories at the end...