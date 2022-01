More elite Parties at downing street. Southend West 3/2/2022 Vote ECP

Well it seems more revelations about the Conservative and UNION party as the British elites party, bring a bottle party in the garden whilst we watch our loved one die alone in hospital, businesses close, the peasants arrested for protesting and demonstrating, opening businesses and fined £30k, spent night in cells without a single previous conviction!

Paid their taxes and council tax.