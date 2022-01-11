Post COVID-19 Treatment

Covid-19 can cause long lasting symptoms for those who have had the virus.

Research studies are showing Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy can help with many post covid symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, headaches, memory problems, malaise/lethargy, and more.

Research suggests that capillary damage, inflammation, and low blood oxygen levels may contribute to post Covid symptoms. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy has been proven to reduce inflammation, saturate plasma with oxygen, and increase stem cell circulation up to 800% which enhances the body's ability to heal itself.

Whether you have recently had COVID or if you had it in the past, hyperbaric oxygen therapy can help.

To learn more about how Oxford Recovery Center and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy can help you in your COVID recovery, call 248-486-3636 for our Brighton, Michigan or Troy, Michigan locations.