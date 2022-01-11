Massive Military LIVE: Medical Cover-Up, Epstein Ties to Vax, PROOF of Microchips and MORE!

We know soldiers don’t need this vaccine for their health.

Members of the military are almost all in their twenties or early 30s.

They are all in absolute peak physical condition, or at least they’re supposed to be.

The number of military members who have died of Covid in the past two years is just 80, out of more than 200,000 cases.

The fatality rate for this disease in the military is zero point zero three percent.

There are resisters still fighting on in secret inside the military.

One of those resisters is Danny, an anonymous serviceman who recently contacted this program.

Danny runs an online whistleblower account called Terminal C-W-O, which stands for Terminal Chief Warrant Officer.

Danny joins us.