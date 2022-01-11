ICHOR Blood Services speaks with Chris Scott regarding COVID antibody testing

The Alberta Government told us that once we reach 80% "immunization," we will be back to normal.

Well, we've exceeded that and we're STILL locked down.

The other side of this story is that there are towns in Alberta that never followed the rules, didn't have any excess deaths and have only 10% or so vaccine uptake.

One of those towns is La Crete.

They hired ICHOR Blood services to come test the community for COVID antibodies and 89% had them!

With only a few of the 1200 participants being "fully jabbed." This is BIG news, and we should be doing this all across Alberta.

#belikelacrete