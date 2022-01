Most COMMON Word Problems - Distance Rate Time

Hello all, for this video, I will go over one of the most commonly seen word problem types: distance rate time.

These problems are usually something like a painter can paint x number of walls in y number of hours, how long does it take to paint z number of walls.

These problems will 100% show up on any algebra test that contains word problems. I will approach the same problems twice using two different methods: 1.) using the formula 2.) intuitively using brute force