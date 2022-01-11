Africa Cup of Nations: Defending champions Algeria kept to goalless draw by the Leone Stars
Credit: FRANCE 24 EnglishDuration: 03:02s 0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
-
Afcon holders Algeria held to draw by stubborn Sierra Leone
BBC News
-
Afcon 2021: Holders Algeria held to 0-0 draw by Sierra Leone
BBC Sport
-
News24.com | Reigning champions Algeria held by Sierra Leone in Afcon opener
News24
-
Sierra Leone star who once appeared to cry at red card is embarrassed as he recreates Bafetimbi Gomis lion celebration at Africa Cup of Nations – only for the goal to be ruled out
talkSPORT
Advertisement
More coverage
Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone: Reigning AFCON holders held in Group E opener
SoccerNews.com
Riyad Mahrez and co. failed to spark as reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Algeria were held to a 0-0 draw by Sierra Leone..
-
Afcon 2021: Algeria v Sierra Leone
BBC News
-
AFCON matchday preview: Algeria begin title defence, while heavyweights Nigeria and Egypt tussle
SoccerNews.com
-
Africa: Algeria V Sierra Leone - Holders Start Against Returnees
allAfrica.com
-
News24.com | Mane, Salah and more - SIX stars to watch at Cup of Nations
News24