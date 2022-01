Juaquín Turina– Retrato (Mvt. 1 from Álbum de viaje, Op.15) (Woodwind Choir)

Juaquín Turina, a Spanish composer, was contemporary with the impressionistic movement.

He became acquainted with Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel, and his harmonic palette reflects that influence.

Retrato means “portrait”.

It is dedicated to Maria Martinez Sierra.

Whether this movement offers a portrait of the lady is not established.

Regardless, it is a delightful work.