Biden and the Media's FAKE Outrage on Voting Rights and the Filibuster | Guest: Jason Buttrill | Ep 415

Tune in to any mainstream media channel these days and you'll be bombarded with talk about how conservatives and Republicans are waging a campaign to restrict and remove voting rights for average American citizens.

If only the real facts and statistics didn't show the exact opposite!

Stu Burguiere gives you the real story behind their lying attacks.

And, Glenn Beck head researcher Jason Buttrill joins to discuss Glenn's new book, "The Great Reset," and how the real battle of America is MUCH bigger than Left versus Right.