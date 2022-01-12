President Biden Delivers Remarks at a Memorial Service for Senator Harry Reid

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a memorial service for Senator Harry Reid in Las Vegas, Nevada.
January 08, 2022.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a memorial service for Senator Harry Reid in Las Vegas, Nevada.
January 08, 2022.
Join 13 Action News for a special presentation of Harry Reid's Memorial Service. Watch the full service, featuring President Barack..
Biden and Obama will deliver remarks at a memorial service for former Sen. Harry Reid, who died on Dec. 28 at age 82 after battling..
Air Force One touched down at Harry Reid International Airport about 7:30 p.m. Friday. On the tarmac, Biden met with Gov. Steve..