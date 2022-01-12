Biden backs filibuster changes for voting rights legislation; Sinema, Kelly not ready for vote

Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both of whom are co-sponsors of the voting rights legislation, say they are not ready to vote to change the rules regarding the filibuster.
Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both of whom are co-sponsors of the voting rights legislation, say they are not ready to vote to change the rules regarding the filibuster.
Biden Expected to Make , 'Forceful' Push , for Voting Rights in Georgia.
On January 11, President Joe Biden will head to..
Watch VideoA deeply divided Congress is showing the world a very unsettled view from the U.S. Capitol: Rather than a national..