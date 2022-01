KARI LAKE CALLS FOR PAPER BALLOTS & 100,000+ TO ARIZONA TRUMP RALLY ON JAN 15TH

The Pete Santilli Show Episode 2771 6 PM with special guest Kari Lake an American Patriot who is the candidate for Arizona Governor, joins Pete Santilli to talk about the January 15th rally in Arizona, Election integrity, and much more!

