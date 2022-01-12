Tabak Especial Dulce Cuadrado Soft Press Cigar Review

This 6x50 soft box pressed stick features a dark brown butter soft wrapper with a soft even pack, large double cap, medium veins, tight invisible seams and pungent artificially sweet coffee aroma.

First light reveals a perfect draw with plumes of thick mild-medium bodied smoke dominated by a slightly spicy artificial sweetness.

The first third is much the same with the sweetness going longer in to the finish and a hint of artificial coffee flavor coming through, like a syrup.

The 1/2 way point comes at 25 minutes with a perfect draw and still plentiful smoke barely making a medium body.

Flavors are almost the same with finally a bit of a natural dry wood coming through the draw.

Ending at 55 minutes the last third drops the artificial flavors in favor of a dry wood, pepper spice and earth with a long finish.