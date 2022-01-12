Asst. Secretary of State Donfried Discusses Meeting Russian Officials Over Eastern Ukraine Tension

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Dr. Karen Donfried discusses meeting with senior Russian government officials in Moscow, Russia over the ongoing military conflict in Eastern Ukraine.
December 15, 2021.
Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Dr. Karen Donfried discusses meeting with senior Russian government officials in Moscow, Russia over the ongoing military conflict in Eastern Ukraine.
December 15, 2021.
In this clip from COI #213, Kyle Anzalone discusses upcoming talks between the US and Russia. The talks are set to begin tomorrow..
Watch VideoRussia and the U.S. remained far apart Monday after talks aimed at defusing tensions over Ukraine, with Moscow insisting..