Amazing Interview With Whistleblower Nurse in UK Talking About 5G, Covid, and Jab Protocols.

Meri will interview Nurse Kate Shermirani-Natural Nurse in a Toxic World.

She's been a voice for freedom in the U.K. leading thousands for freedom at a rally against tyrannical vaccine mandates.

She will go into what's in the jabs and share the protocols of how to overcome the substances in the jab and heal your body.

Must Watch and Share!