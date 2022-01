Former Campaign Manager Chad Caton Calls On Lin Wood To Stop Feeding the Dumpster Fire

I recently posted an article on a recorded phone call with Lin Wood where he claimed Sidney Powell is a man and accused Gen Michael Flynn and Chad Caton for staging an attempted kidnapping of Gen Flynn.

Chad, who is the former campaign manager for Lin Wood’s unsuccessful run for Chairman of the South Carolina GOP, joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to tell all in regards to Lin and what’s really going on.