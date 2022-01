Chamberlain Ultra Quiet Belt Drive Test Open & Close

Testing out our new Chamberlain Ultra Quiet Belt Drive.

Overall very happy with it.

Comes with an incredible amount of extra features.

Wifi, backup battery, smartphone control, 1 1/4 horsepower, lcd wall control and more features in that!

Great purchase with few cons about it.

Might just be the best garage door opener available.

For now.