Found gigantic whale shark 🦈

The oceans around the Galapagos are unique due to the convergence of three major ocean currents in one spot.

The mix of warmer and colder water creates an ecosystem full of animals and food sources.

One of the animals that congregates here is the majestic and enormous whale shark, the largest of all shark species, and the largest fish to have ever lived since the dinosaurs swam these oceans.

A few species of whale are larger, but whales are mammals and the whale shark is a fish.