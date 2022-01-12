The Liz Wheeler Show | A Pandemic of Mass Formation Psychosis | Ep. 92

Twitter, Reuters, and the Associated Press can deny it all they want, but we are all victims of mass formation psychosis.

Using an unbelievable tweet thread, Liz demonstrates the extreme mental effects of two years of indoctrination by “public health officials.” To boot, last week’s Supreme Court vaccine mandate hearings prove even the most brilliant legal minds have been duped by this fear.

And while the American people are being brainwashed, Fauci is spending taxpayer dollars on transgender monkeys.

This is The Liz Wheeler Show.