Dave Rubin Of “The Rubin Report” Gets A Special Message ,,

Dave Rubin Of “The Rubin Report” Gets A Special Message About His Move To Miami, Florida From Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro, Larry Elder, Dan Bongino, Donald Trump Jr., Charlie Kirk, Jonathan Isaac, Marco Rubio, Benny Johnson, John Bachman, David Reaboi And Josh Hammer.

Everyone Has Kind Words — Except For Larry Elder Who’s Been Left Behind In California.

Is The State Of Us News Driving You Crazy Videos