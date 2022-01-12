DRIVER TURNS OVER PICKUP, FLEES SCENE, SODA, 01/11/22...

Driver Turns Over Pickup, Flees Scene, SODA, January 11, 2021 - At approximately 9:05 pm on January 11, 2021, the driver of a late model Ford pickup rolled his pickup on Easton Oaks Road.

Initially, it was called in to 911 dispatch that the pickup was rolled over, in the woods, driver trapped.

Allegiance Ambulance Service was dispatched to the scene along with the Livingston Volunteer Fire Department Heavy Rescue Unit, Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, and Trooper Sean Barnes with the Texas Highway Patrol.

When first responders arrived, they found the pickup turned on its side and the driver had fled the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was recovered by Ken's Towing and will be stored at Harrsion Body Shop in Livingston.