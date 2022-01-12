Actor Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal

Actor Siddharth, whose response to a tweet by badminton player Saina Nehwal has stirred up a controversy, tendered an apology to the badminton star for what he called a 'rude joke'.
#siddharth #sainanehwal
Actor Siddharth, whose response to a tweet by badminton player Saina Nehwal has stirred up a controversy, tendered an apology to the badminton star for what he called a 'rude joke'.
#siddharth #sainanehwal
Actor Siddharth has apologised for his ‘rude joke’ on badminton player Saina Nehwal following social media turmoil over his..
The actor's tweet drew outrage for allegedly using a sexual slur, a charge he denied.