Rayner: 'Public won't forgive' PM party allegation

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has said "apologies won't cut it" if Boris Johnson is found to have breached Covid laws to attend a Downing Street part, and the prime minister will have to resign.

"I think it's absolutely despicable and I don't think the British public will forgive him for that," she said.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn