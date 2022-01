Dr. Carrie Madej Issues Shocking Warning About Monoclonal Antibodies

There's an odd disconnect among many who are opposed to the Covid-19 "vaccines." We generally pan the experimental drugs for a wide variety of reasons ranging from the clear health risks and lack of efficacy all the way to many conspiracy theories that the jabs are just tools for depopulation.

Some are opposed for religious reasons.

Others are opposed out of pure distrust of Big Pharma and their lap dogs in government.