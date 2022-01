Channel 7 News 'Update' - Ranting News Readers Annihilate Novak Djokovic

Warning - this leaked video contains swear words.

Channel 7 (Melbourne) news narrative readers Rebecca Maddren and Mike Amor character assassinate Novak Djokovic, never thinking for a moment that their rant would become the news.

Thanks for the update, Leaky-7.

Ha ha ha.