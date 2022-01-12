President Biden pushes for voting rights bill.
CBN NewsWatch AM: January 12, 2022
Omicron wave may be peaking, and cases could fall rapidly soon; Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell warns that inflation could make..
President Biden is scheduled to fly down to Atlanta today to give a speech pushing for the Democrats so-called Voting Rights bill -..