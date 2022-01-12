Russians are Russians

If you wish me to remove this video, please contact me @ns1704.
A quick and easy way to wash nuts
Do you wash nuts before eating? We are Russians and always wash nuts. The video shows an easy and fast way to quickly wash a lot of..
