Live From America 1.12.22 @11am PA WILL MOVE FORWARD WITH FORENSIC AUDIT!!

Commiecrats hijack famous Dolly Parton song - New plans for LFA in 2022 - PA will move forward with forensic audit of 2020 elections - Adam Kinzinger made a grave mistake yesterday - The FBI still needs to answer questions on Seth Rich - Antifa bomber gets bail while J6 political prisoners rot - NCAA made a HUGE statement against Fauci's narrative - Dems destruction of the filibuster may be in trouble