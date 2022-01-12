Trying to Lose Weight? Set Nutritional Goals Instead

, Set Nutritional Goals Instead.

Numerous studies show diets often don't work in the long run.

Some health experts say weight isn't always a reliable tool for measuring health.

Instead of focusing on how much weight you can lose this year, try to build a healthier relationship with food.

Realistic Nutrition.

Start small in your dietary changes, and don't get discouraged by setbacks.

It's ok to enjoy something sweet.

Rather than saying, 'I’m going to do this thing every single day,' say, 'maybe I’m going to do it two or three times a week.'

, Vivienne Hazzard, postdoctoral researcher at the University of Minnesota, via 'Popular Science'.

Keeping track of your diet goals can help you reach them, experts say.

Stay Hydrated.

Mild dehydration is defined as water loss equal to less than three percent of a person's body weight.

Health experts say you can avoid dehydration by consuming at least 10 cups of water a day, and even more if you're working out.

More Fiber.

Experts say increasing your fiber intake could make you happier.

In fact, as it feeds bacteria in our guts, a proper amount of fiber could actually boost the body's immune system.

Experts say foods high in fiber, such as brown rice or beans, are also rich in other nutrients.

Fiber keeps good company.

, Beth Olson, professor of nutrition at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, via 'Popular Science'