The Great Reset | Guest: Justin Haskins | 1/12/22

Biden keeps calling Kamala Harris “President Harris.” Kamala laughably provides remarks on how they will stand against acts like the January 6 insurrection.

Biden says that they have no option but to change the Senate rules, like getting rid of the filibuster.

In 2005, though, he said eliminating the filibuster would be the “arrogance of power.” Ted Cruz questions an FBI representative about the event of January 6.

A new virus is brewing in a small town in China.

Senator Rand Paul and Dr. Fauci go at it again in another Senate hearing.

Project Veritas releases another bombshell report regarding the origins of COVID-19.

Justin Haskins, co-author with Glenn Beck of "The Great Reset," stops by to talk about the future.

Social credit scores will likely be in our future.

How does cryptocurrency affect the Great Reset?