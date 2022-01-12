The Unthinkable Democrat Endgame to Win the Midterms | The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE 01.12.21

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country with reaction and analysis of Joe Biden's dangerous & disastrous speech on "voting rights" yesterday in Georgia where he threw his support behind abolishing the Senate Filibuster to pass their radical election agenda.

Charlie also covers the shadiest of shadow operatives in the Democrat movement, Marc Elias and his latest efforts to undermine "democracy" as we know it—all in the name of "protecting" it.

All of that—PLUS: New York's Radical DA shows his true colors on crime.

ALSO: Hillary 2024?

What about Stacey 2024?

It could be coming so buckle up.