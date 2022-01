Sparks Fly In Latest Rand/Fauci Face-Off

Sen.

Paul was prepared as Anthony Fauci returned to the Senate to face questioning.

Previous chapters of this saga have been heated - and revealing - but yesterday's cage match was loaded with truth bombs.

Also today - the World Health Organization and the EU's FDA are seemingly backing off boosters - why?

Finally, the Project Veritas document dump from DARPA has a few shocking tid-bits about covid treatments...