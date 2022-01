NATO: Russia urged to de-escalate tension with Ukraine

Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly has said a meeting between NATO allies and Russian officials over its tension with Ukraine is a "positive step" but added "there is a lot that still needs to be done".

Following talks in Brussels, he said: "Russia needs to de-escalate, needs to change its posture towards Ukraine and engage diplomatically." Report by Buseld.

