Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Still Faces Possible Deportation From Australia

'Newsweek' reports that the controversy over Novak Djokovic's entry into Australia may not be over, despite the top-ranked tennis star's visa being reinstated.

Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine medical exemption is still under review by Australia's immigration minister.

If the immigration minister determines that the exemption poses a threat to public health, Djokovic could still be denied entry and forced to leave Australia.

According to 'Newsweek,' if that happens, Djokovic could be barred from entering Australia for up to three years.

Now, with less than a week until the Australian Open starts on January 17, Djokovic remains in immigration limbo while he awaits a decision.

The stakes are high for Djokovic, a nine-time defending Australian Open champion looking to secure a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

'Newsweek' reports that the immigration minister's decision could take a while, but pressure is mounting as the draw to determine brackets for the tournament begins on January 12.

Djokovic's exemption was approved by the Victoria state government and the Australian Open's organizer, Tennis Australia.

His exemption was later rejected by the Australian Border Force who subsequently canceled his visa.

Later, an Australian federal judge overturned the Border Force's decision.