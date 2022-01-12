Tennis Star Novak Djokovic , Still Faces Possible Deportation , From Australia.
'Newsweek' reports that the controversy over Novak Djokovic's entry into Australia may not be over, despite the top-ranked tennis star's visa being reinstated.
'Newsweek' reports that the controversy over Novak Djokovic's entry into Australia may not be over, despite the top-ranked tennis star's visa being reinstated.
Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine medical exemption is still under review by Australia's immigration minister.
If the immigration minister determines that the exemption poses a threat to public health, Djokovic could still be denied entry and forced to leave Australia.
.
If the immigration minister determines that the exemption poses a threat to public health, Djokovic could still be denied entry and forced to leave Australia.
.
According to 'Newsweek,' if that happens, Djokovic could be barred from entering Australia for up to three years.
Now, with less than a week until the Australian Open starts on January 17, Djokovic remains in immigration limbo while he awaits a decision.
.
Now, with less than a week until the Australian Open starts on January 17, Djokovic remains in immigration limbo while he awaits a decision.
.
The stakes are high for Djokovic, a nine-time defending Australian Open champion looking to secure a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title.
.
The stakes are high for Djokovic, a nine-time defending Australian Open champion looking to secure a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title.
.
'Newsweek' reports that the immigration minister's decision could take a while, but pressure is mounting as the draw to determine brackets for the tournament begins on January 12.
.
'Newsweek' reports that the immigration minister's decision could take a while, but pressure is mounting as the draw to determine brackets for the tournament begins on January 12.
.
Djokovic's exemption was approved by the Victoria state government and the Australian Open's organizer, Tennis Australia.
.
Djokovic's exemption was approved by the Victoria state government and the Australian Open's organizer, Tennis Australia.
.
His exemption was later rejected by the Australian Border Force who subsequently canceled his visa.
.
His exemption was later rejected by the Australian Border Force who subsequently canceled his visa.
.
Later, an Australian federal judge overturned the Border Force's decision.