Boris Johnson's constituents react to lockdown party row

Disillusioned residents in Boris Johnson's constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip have reacted to the prime minister's Downing Street party apology.

One said the scandal "highlighted what a liar he is", while another said she was reconsidering her Conservative vote.

Report by Buseld.

