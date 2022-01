Smart motorway rollout halted over safety concerns

The government has suspended the rollout of smart motorways amid safety fears.

The controversial scheme to convert stretches of the M3, M25, M62 and M40 is being paused until five years' worth of safety data can be gathered.

Report by Burnsla.

