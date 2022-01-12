Are You in a Creative Rut? Here's How To Stay Inspired

Are You in a Creative Rut?

, Here's How To Stay Inspired.

Have you had a hard time accessing the creative part of your brain lately?.

Maybe you're hoping for a magical breakthrough like something you'd see in a movie.

Experts say it may not be so easy, but it's still possible to pull yourself out of a creative rut if you keep these things in mind:.

Creativity Is for Everyone.

Most folks are creative, and experts say you don't have to be a genius to harness the power.

I think we are already creative beings and how you use that [creativity] is up to you, Sarah Urist Green, producer of 'The Art Assignment,' via NPR.

You don't need to have particular skills; you don't need to have particular materials.

, Sarah Urist Green, producer of 'The Art Assignment,' via NPR.

Take a Break.

Experts say allowing your brain to de-stimulate is great practice if your schedule allows.

.

What our brains actually need is periods of destimulation, Rahaf Harfoush, host of 'The Thought Experiment,' via NPR.

Which means no screens, no emails, no audiobooks.

, Rahaf Harfoush, host of 'The Thought Experiment,' via NPR.

Don't Force Yourself.

Experts say don't use stress as a tool to get things done.

Being overly reliant on pressure and stress may deepen your creative rut.

It could also increase chances of anxiety attacks and depression