Are You in a Creative Rut?
, Here's How To Stay Inspired.
Have you had a hard time accessing the creative part of your brain lately?.
Maybe you're hoping for a magical breakthrough like something you'd see in a movie.
Experts say it may not be so easy, but it's still possible to pull yourself out of a creative rut if you keep these things in mind:.
Creativity Is for Everyone.
Most folks are creative, and experts say you don't have to be a genius to harness the power.
I think we are already creative beings and how you use that [creativity] is up to you, Sarah Urist Green, producer of 'The Art Assignment,' via NPR.
You don't need to have particular skills; you don't need to have particular materials.
, Sarah Urist Green, producer of 'The Art Assignment,' via NPR.
Take a Break.
Experts say allowing your brain to de-stimulate is great practice if your schedule allows.
.
What our brains actually need is periods of destimulation, Rahaf Harfoush, host of 'The Thought Experiment,' via NPR.
Which means no screens, no emails, no audiobooks.
, Rahaf Harfoush, host of 'The Thought Experiment,' via NPR.
Don't Force Yourself.
Experts say don't use stress as a tool to get things done.
Being overly reliant on pressure and stress may deepen your creative rut.
It could also increase chances of anxiety attacks and depression