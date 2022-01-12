Prince Andrew Must Face Sexual Abuse Lawsuit, Judge Rules

On January 12, a federal judge in New York ruled that a lawsuit against Prince Andrew can move forward.

'Vice' reports that the lawsuit accuses Prince Andrew of sexually abusing an underage girl.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan would make it possible for the royal to face trial.

According to 'Vice,' the prince has argued that a 2009 settlement involving Jeffrey Epstein protected him from prosecution.

Virginia Giuffre has long accused Epstein of trafficking her to Prince Andrew for sex while she was still underage.

According to Giuffre, she was forced into sexual encounters with Andrew in New York City, London and on Epstein's private island.

Giuffre's lawsuit also accuses Ghislane Maxwell, who was recently convicted of five federal sex trafficking charges, of helping to facilitate the encounters.

'Vice' reports that a 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Epstein had remained secret up until this year.

According to 'Vice,' that settlement contained a clause that offered protection to anyone who could be a "potential defendant" from future lawsuits.

According to the prince's legal team, the 2009 settlement protected the royal from prosecution.

However, 'Vice' points out that the ruling by U.S. District Judge Kaplan would appear to disagree with Prince Andrew's legal team.