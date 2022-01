Mayor of Kiev willing to fight on frontline against Russia

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev has said he would fight on the frontline against Russian forces if the country invaded his nation.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, Vitali Klitschko said: "As a former soldier I am ready to defend my country, to defend the integrity of Ukraine." Report by Buseld.

