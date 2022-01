Tucker Carlson Questions Sham 1/6 Committee’s Sudden Acknowledgement and Defense of Ray Epps:

After an absolutely explosive day of Senate testimony on Capitol Hill, Tucker Carlson came out on his nightly show and delivered a knockout blow to the corrupt DC Swamp, slamming the DOJ for its “clear role” in the January 6th “Fedsurrection” and calling out Pelosi’s sham 1/6 commission for their sudden defense of suspected-Fed and notorious 1/6 catalyst Ray Epps