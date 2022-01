Rand Paul Rips Dr. Fauci a New Asshole

If science was never questioned, you'd still be drinking cocaine (Coca-Cola), giving kids cough syrup containing heroin, spraying people with DDT and Agent Orange, using insulation made of asbestos, smoking the cigarette brand your doctor recommended for asthma, and giving pregnant women thalidomide, which caused millions of birth defects including children born with no arms and no legs.