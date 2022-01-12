“What In The World Is This Administration Doing…”

According to a bombshell report that could potentially end his career as Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona actually solicited a letter from the National School Boards Association that labeled parents as “domestic terrorists” for taking a stand for students in our public schools.

ACLJ’s Director of Government Affairs Thann Bennett said it best: “The threat of terror in the world remains very, very real.

What in the world is this Administration doing diverting resources from combating that terror .

.

.

And aiming them at the parents of our school children?”