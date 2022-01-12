HEALTH OFFICIALS LET 🦠+ STAFF STAY ON THE JOB

These ridiculous measures were never going to be sustainable and anyone with common sense could see that.

Couple that with the fact that mitigating efficacy of said measures have been proven statistically insignificant.

In other words, “we made the cure worse than the disease.” “As long as we can save one life”, well what about the increase in suicide and overdose?

This is what happens when ideology is chosen over reality.

But one can only run from reality for so long before it comes to collect.

Health officials allowing 🦠+ staff to continue working if symptoms are mild sighting staff shortages (“you mean the shortages created by your absurd mandate?”), is yet another example of inescapable reality.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t it common practice to go to work if you only had the sniffles?

So in spite of this being “the worst pandemic in our history” we are ending up right back were we should have always been - THE REAL 🌎